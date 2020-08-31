Overseas travel gathers pace in July

Numbers released by the CSO show that July 2020 overseas travel to and from Ireland increased substantially compared to June as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. July 2020 saw 227,300 overseas arrivals and 275,400 overseas departures. These compare with 57,100 arrivals and 73,900 departures in the previous month, increases of 298.1% and 272.7% respectively.

Nevertheless, overseas travel in July 2020 remained dramatically lower than in July 2019, when there were 2,225,900 arrivals and 2,183,900 departures, falls of 89.8% and 87.4% respectively.

Of the 227,300 persons arriving in Ireland in July 2020, 188,100 (82.7%) arrived by air and 39,200 (17.3%) arrived by sea. Of the 275,400 persons departing Ireland, 239,000 (86.8%) departed by air and 36,400 (13.2%) departed by sea.

Of those arriving in Ireland, 97,100 (42.7%) came by cross-channel routes, 114,800 (50.5%) by continental routes, 8,800 (3.9%) by transatlantic routes and 6,600 (2.9%) by other overseas routes. The corresponding figures for those departing Ireland were 82,800 (30.1%), 182,400 (66.2%), 4,600 (1.7%) and 5,600 (2.0%) respectively (See Table 1).