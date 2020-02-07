PATA Plans Three Events for Irish Travel Agents

This year, the Pacific Asia Travel Association UK & Ireland (PATA) will host 16 events for travel agents, visiting 15 cities across the UK and Ireland – including three Irish venues.

From quiz nights to roadshows, PATA events bring together professionals from across the UK & Ireland travel community. All of the events provide a fun and relaxing environment where members can network and train agents from destinations to airlines and hotels in the PATA region.

The PATA quiz nights ‪start at 18:30 and run ‪until 21:00. Agents will be asked to put their travel knowledge to the test as they are asked questions about the fabulous destinations and products from around the Pacific Asia region. Dinner and drinks are included complimentary and there will also be plenty of fantastic prizes up for grabs!

Quiz nights are very popular and fill up quickly. Agents can secure their place by registering for free at: https://pata.org.uk/pata-events/

The Irish dates and locations are:

Cork: 10th November

Dublin: 11th November

Belfast: 12th November