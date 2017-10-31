News

Map Travel Holds Paradores Evening in Dublin

Map Travel Holds Paradores Evening in Dublin

The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland in Dublin’s Kildare Street was the venue for a Spanish Parador evening organised by the Map Travel duo of Marion Benton and Paticia Kenny. It was a complete sell out as more than 170 people came to learn about this unique Spanish tourism product. The attendance included HE Jose Maria Rodroguz Coso, the Spanish Ambassador to Ireland, and Teresa Gancedo Nieto, Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in Ireland.

Marion Benton at the Paradors evening.

Marion Benton at the Paradores evening

Map Travel, which is the appointed GSA for the Paradores in Ireland, is also celebrating 20 years in business this year.

HE Jose

HE Jose Maria Rodriguz Coso speaking at the Paradores evening

Paradores are a unique network of 93 properties dotted all over Spain, including the Canary Islands. Most of them are former convents, monasteries, castles, palaces and fortresses. They are located in areas of historic interest or scenic beauty. On a historic note, the Parador de Santiago Compostela dates back to the year 1499.

J

Juan Jose Gonzales, Sales Director, Paradores

Golfers are catered for with courses at two of the Paradores, including a fine course on the Costa del Sol close to Malaga Airport.

IMG_3601

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

