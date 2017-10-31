Map Travel Holds Paradores Evening in Dublin

The Royal College of Physicians in Ireland in Dublin’s Kildare Street was the venue for a Spanish Parador evening organised by the Map Travel duo of Marion Benton and Paticia Kenny. It was a complete sell out as more than 170 people came to learn about this unique Spanish tourism product. The attendance included HE Jose Maria Rodroguz Coso, the Spanish Ambassador to Ireland, and Teresa Gancedo Nieto, Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in Ireland.

Map Travel, which is the appointed GSA for the Paradores in Ireland, is also celebrating 20 years in business this year.

Paradores are a unique network of 93 properties dotted all over Spain, including the Canary Islands. Most of them are former convents, monasteries, castles, palaces and fortresses. They are located in areas of historic interest or scenic beauty. On a historic note, the Parador de Santiago Compostela dates back to the year 1499.

Golfers are catered for with courses at two of the Paradores, including a fine course on the Costa del Sol close to Malaga Airport.