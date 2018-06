Parc Samà: Unexpected Treasure in the Mediterranean Landscape

Parc Samà, one of the finest examples of a 19th-century romantic garden, was laid out in 1881 as a summer residence for Salvador Samà, the Marquis of Marianao.

Situated just 5km from the coast, between Cambrils and Montbrió, it is a so-called ‘Indiano’ legacy and a singular fusion of styles, with lakes, waterfalls, exotic birds, and a combination of architectural elements that make it a quite unexpected find in the Mediterranean landscape.