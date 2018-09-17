Paris Has Biggest Hotel Price Increase in Trivago Index

Hotel prices have risen in the majority of the 40 cities listed on the Trivago Hotel Price Index, reported monthly by global hotel metasearch www.trivago.com.

The average hotel price in Paris has risen by 45% to reach €167 per night this month, making it the city with the highest month-on-month increase in September recorded on the index. Vancouver, by contrast, has seen the most significant decrease in its hotel prices this month compared to last, with the average price per night falling 12% to €187. Access all the data here: https://businessblog.trivago.com/trivago-hotel-price-index/

Hotel Prices Hit Year-to-Date Highs in Europe and USA

Russia’s capital is the only European city represented on the global index with an average hotel price per night under €100 (€66 for a standard double room, a 20% drop compared to last year). London remains one of the most expensive European cities shown with an average hotel price per night of €142, as does Lisbon with €121 per night. Hotel prices have risen by 29% in Vienna and by 38% in Berlin on average this month, making both cities the most expensive they have been so far this year.

Average hotel prices in several cities in the USA, including Las Vegas, are also the highest they have been this year to date. With an average price per night of €98, Miami is the only US city listed that shows a month-on-month hotel price decrease (of 1%) in September.

Cities with Lower Hotel Prices Compared to Last Year

The average hotel price per night in Mumbai is the lowest it has been all year at €54, which is 11% lower than it was last month and 25% lower than it was in September 2017. Average hotel prices in Barcelona, though 5% higher compared to last month, are down 20% compared to last year. Rio de Janeiro shows no month-on-month average hotel price change, but this month’s €62 per night for a standard double room represents a 23% decrease compared to the city’s hotel prices last year.