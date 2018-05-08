News

Park for FREE at Cork Airport When You Fly to the USA

Fly non-stop to the USA from Cork Airport from as little as €129 one-way and park for FREE! 

It has never been as cheap to travel to the USA. Book your non-stop flights from Cork Airport to Boston Providence with Norwegian from as little as €129 one-way and book your parking at Cork Airport with the promo code FLYUSA to avail of free parking in the Holiday Blue Car Park for the duration of your trip.

The Free Car Parking Offer applies to online car park bookings made on www.corkairport.com for flights departing up to and including 27th October 2018 in the Holiday Blue Car Park after 13.00 on the day of Norwegian’s flights direct from Cork to Boston Providence: Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

Cork Airport reserves the right to amend the offer. Please note the promotion code FLYUSA is case sensitive.

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

