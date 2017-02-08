Passenger Growth Continues at Cork Airport in 2017

Cork Airport saw passenger numbers increase by 6% in January 2017 compared with the same month last year. This represents an increase in passenger numbers of 7,000 from 125,000 in January 2016 to 132,000 in January 2017. The increase comes on the back of a really strong performance in 2016.

While this growth was experienced across all markets, the biggest increase in passenger growth was on routes to and from the UK, despite the challenges posed by Brexit. Traffic to and from multiple UK destinations including three London airports and multiple provincial cities in England, Scotland and Wales was up 7% to 91,000 passengers from 85,000 in January 2016.

Winter sun destinations also grew strongly compared to 2016 with more choice and frequency now available from Cork.

“We are very pleased with the start to the year and to see the growth momentum continuing into 2017,” said Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport’s Managing Director. “2017 will see nine scheduled airlines operating from Cork with existing airlines Aer Lingus, Flybe, Iberia Express, Ryanair, Stobart Air to be joined by four new airlines, Wow Air, Swiss, Volotea and Norwegian Air International.

“Our charter operators, Topflight, Falcon, Sunway and Joe Walsh Tours, will also operate in 2017. In total, 50 routes will be offered to 13 countries including four new routes already on sale. We are delighted also to confirm increased capacity on old favourites – London Heathrow, Edinburgh, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante and Gran Canaria.”

“We expect Norwegian Air to confirm soon the details of its year-round transatlantic service from Cork Airport, which is due to commence in July 2017. This will bring to five the number of new routes from Cork for 2017 on top of the growth already delivered in 2016.”

New Routes for 2017 Already on Sale