Passport Backlog Can be Cleared ‘In Weeks,’ Says Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he expects the backlog of passport applications, estimated at 89,000, can be cleared within a number of weeks. Passport production is set to be deemed an essential service under new plans to be brought to Cabinet on Thursday morning by Mr Coveney, as part of the roadmap for reopening.

