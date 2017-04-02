Passport Service’s New Online Passport Application Service

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan TD, has launched the Passport Service’s new Online Passport Application Service (OPAS). This new, cutting-edge system will allow adult Irish citizens, across the world, to renew their passports online via the Department’s website, using their PCs, tablets or mobile phones.

This is a major development for the Department and the Passport Service and the OPAS will take their customer service offering to a new level, making it easier for people to apply for renewals of their passports and taking at least some of the stress out of overseas travel.

A total of 747,118 passport applications have been processed so far in 2017, an increase of over 9% on 2016.

Minister Flanagan said: “The launch of the Online Passport Application Service is one of the most significant innovations in customer service that this Department has delivered over the past 15 years.”

Applicants can go online if they are over 18, currently hold an Irish passport, and are not changing the name on your current passport.

A standard passport book online costs €80. A large passport book online costs €110. A passport card costs €35. It is cheaper to apply for a passport and card at the same time.