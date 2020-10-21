PATA announces dates for Virtual Roadshows

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland, in conjunction with TravelUni, is pleased to announce dates for their Destination Roadshows, taking place ‘virtually’ next month, with the exciting addition of East Asia this year!

The roadshows run over 3 days from 3rd – 5th November 2020 and registration is open now to product managers, business owners, decision-makers and senior sales staff.

Dates for your diary – register now!

3rd November – Indochina Roadshow featuring Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar & Laos

4th November – South Pacific Roadshow featuring Fiji, Tahiti & Cook Islands

5th November – East Asia featuring Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Macao & Singapore

Each event will run from 10am to 12pm and feature an industry update followed by small-group speed-networking sessions with 20-plus PATA suppliers from tourist boards, hotels to luxury resorts and cruise including new members Tourism Shizuoka Japan and Okinawa Tourism.

Commenting on the Roadshows, Sharon Anderson, Trade & Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland said: “Open to decision-makers and senior sales staff, the roadshow offers a great opportunity to update product knowledge and contacts. It’s essential to keep the conversation about the PATA region going and support our members as best as possible and we’re thrilled our virtual events continue to draw top suppliers including two of our newest Japanese members, Okinawa & Shizuoka.”

For further information and to register, email PATA UK & Ireland at events@pata.org.uk