News

PATA announces dates for Virtual Roadshows

PATA announces dates for Virtual Roadshows

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland, in conjunction with TravelUni, is pleased to announce dates for their Destination Roadshows, taking place ‘virtually’ next month, with the exciting addition of East Asia this year!

The roadshows run over 3 days from 3rd – 5th November 2020 and registration is open now to product managers, business owners, decision-makers and senior sales staff.

Dates for your diary – register now!
3rd November – Indochina Roadshow featuring Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar & Laos
4th November – South Pacific Roadshow featuring Fiji, Tahiti & Cook Islands
5th November – East Asia featuring Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Macao & Singapore

Each event will run from 10am to 12pm and feature an industry update followed by small-group speed-networking sessions with 20-plus PATA suppliers from tourist boards, hotels to luxury resorts and cruise including new members Tourism Shizuoka Japan and Okinawa Tourism.

Commenting on the Roadshows, Sharon Anderson, Trade & Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland said: “Open to decision-makers and senior sales staff, the roadshow offers a great opportunity to update product knowledge and contacts. It’s essential to keep the conversation about the PATA region going and support our members as best as possible and we’re thrilled our virtual events continue to draw top suppliers including two of our newest Japanese members, Okinawa & Shizuoka.”

For further information and to register, email PATA UK & Ireland at events@pata.org.uk

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Global Recognition For Dublin Airport’s COVID-19 Safety Measures

Michael FloodOctober 21, 2020
Read More

Budget 2021: Are Travel Agents In or Out of the CWSS?

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Covid-19: EC Adopts Recommendation to Co-ordinate Measures Affecting Free Movement

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu has free flights to Japan offer expires 31 October

Michael FloodOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Cork Airport Responds to Ryanair Base Closure for Winter

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Finnair Business Class meals take off in shops

Michael FloodOctober 20, 2020
Read More

WTTC to Establish Global Steering Committee to Revive International Travel

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

UNWTO Signs Expedia Partnership to Drive Tourism Recovery

Neil SteedmanOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Sean Doyle is New British Airways Chief Executive

Neil SteedmanOctober 13, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland