News

PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

PATA, the Pacific Area Travel Association, has decided to extend the activities of the UK Chapter to include Ireland, so a PATA group of 10 suppliers led by Chairman Chris Compton and Gill Davies were in Dublin’s Loft Bar in  Dame Lane to promote the region to the trade.

PATA UK Ireland chapter is the hub of activity for Pacific Asia. They have a community of over 5,000 travel professionals who strive to be travel experts for a wide array of destinations throughout the region. The goal is to educate the UK and Irish  travel trade by hosting events throughout the UK and Ireland, where members can keep up-to- date about the latest happenings in Pacific Asia.

Alan Rogers from Cathy Pacific meets Barry Hammond from Sunway.

Alan Rogers, Cathy Pacific, meets Barry Hammond, Sunway

The region is a treasure trove of desirable destinations – Amazing Thailand alone has attracted close on 70,000 Irish visitors last year. The 10 suppliers present included destinations, airlines, destination management companies and other tourist entities.

Chris

Chris Crampton, ICS, meets Mairead Keegan and Rachel McAnaspie, Click&Go

Co Clare-born Alan Rogers was excited about the planned flights by Cathy Pacific from Dublin to Hong Kong starting next June. They have been well received by the trade.

from the MINOR hotel group

Paul Counihan, Minor Hotel Group, briefs Chanelle Schriber-Gallipo and Julia Hvelka, Trailfinders

The Tahi massage was very populr

Thai massage sponsored by Amazing Thailand was very popular!

was busy explaining the attractions of Taiwan to

Darrin des Vignes was busy explaining the attractions of Taiwan to Kelsey Burrows, USIT

The Flight Cenre team of

The Flight Centre team of Paul Fitzgerald, Jason Farrell, David and Clare Sheribck are briefed by Chris Mastin, Kurtz Ahlers & Associates

Joanne Coll and Caroline Gallagher from The Travel Department.

Joanne Coll and Caroline Gallagher, The Travel Department

Classic Resorts were represented by Caitrona Flemming,Marek Masloweic and Fiona Dobbyn.

Classic Resorts were represented by Caitrona Flemming, Marek Masloweic and Fiona Dobbyn

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards Winners

It’s Awards Time – Don’t Forget Your Business Cards!

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
Taktsang Monastery Featured Image

Wonders of Bhutan: Thimphu, Haa Valley and Taktsang Monastery

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
Iberia Express Cork-Madrid

Iberia Express Expands Cork-Madrid Route for Summer 2018

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
Cobalt Aircraft

Cobalt Air Announces Year-Round Flights from Dublin to Cyprus

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
aer-lingus-a320

Aer Lingus Black Friday Fare Offers Have Arrived

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
Emirates Thales Next-Generation IFEC

Emirates Partners with Thales for Next-Generation Broadband Connectivity

Neil SteedmanNovember 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_1828

Galway Hosts Successful Worldchoice Conference 2017

Michael FloodNovember 21, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Seattle

Aer Lingus Announces New  Direct Route to Seattle

Neil SteedmanNovember 21, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

Three Licences Still to be Renewed After CAR Completes Autumn Licensing Round

Neil SteedmanNovember 21, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland