PATA Decides to Expand UK Chapter to Include Ireland

PATA, the Pacific Area Travel Association, has decided to extend the activities of the UK Chapter to include Ireland, so a PATA group of 10 suppliers led by Chairman Chris Compton and Gill Davies were in Dublin’s Loft Bar in Dame Lane to promote the region to the trade.

PATA UK Ireland chapter is the hub of activity for Pacific Asia. They have a community of over 5,000 travel professionals who strive to be travel experts for a wide array of destinations throughout the region. The goal is to educate the UK and Irish travel trade by hosting events throughout the UK and Ireland, where members can keep up-to- date about the latest happenings in Pacific Asia.

The region is a treasure trove of desirable destinations – Amazing Thailand alone has attracted close on 70,000 Irish visitors last year. The 10 suppliers present included destinations, airlines, destination management companies and other tourist entities.

Co Clare-born Alan Rogers was excited about the planned flights by Cathy Pacific from Dublin to Hong Kong starting next June. They have been well received by the trade.