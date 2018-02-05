PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2018 to Be in Khon Kaen, Thailand

The event, formerly known as the PATA New Tourism Frontiers Forum, will be held under the theme “Growth with Goals” and is generously hosted by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The announcement was made during the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Chiang Mai, Thailand at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre. The announcement was made by Mr. Santi Laoboonsa-ngiem, Vice Governor, Khon Kaen Province, Thailand; Mrs. Supawan Teerarat, Senior Vice President – Strategic Business Development & Innovation of TCEB; Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), TAT, and Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO, PATA. Mr. Laoboonsa-ngiem said, “Khon Kaen, located in the heart of Thailand’s Northeast region, has become a gateway to the Greater Mekong Subregion, which consists of Cambodia, China (Yunnan and Quangxi Provinces), Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand. Khon Kaen is also widely known for its rich traditional Isan culture and history, where visitors can experience the lifestyle of Isan people, enjoy popular Isan cuisine, explore pre-historical artifacts and antiques, and learn about the famous Mad Mee silk production of Khon Kaen.” Mrs. Supawan Teerarat stated, “TCEB is proud and delighted to promote and co-organize the PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2018 event here in the province of Khon Kaen in Thailand. The event, which will serve as a driving force for international MICE events in Thailand, contributes to implementing the government’s policy of stimulating and developing the regional economy. Khon Kaen is one of Thailand’s leading MICE cities, with strong potential and readiness to host international conventions to world-class standards. The city has already built a strong track record in hosting numerous high-profile MICE events.” “This event offers an important platform for all MICE stakeholders, including private sector companies, MICE operators and tourism businesses across the Asia-Pacific region. In particular the event will maximize benefits to Thai participants both from Khon Kaen itself, and from secondary MICE cities around the country. In order to further stimulate Thai participation, TCEB has negotiated waivers of registration fees for Thai operators and relevant government agencies for the event. The event will contribute greatly to raising visibility and awareness of Khon Kaen and other regional MICE cities as international MICE destinations. At TCEB we are committed to supporting responsible, low-impact, sustainable growth in the MICE business, to harness MICE events to benefit local communities, and to drive inclusive economic growth across the country,” she added. Dr. Hardy said, “Aligning with PATA’s advocacy theme of tourism dispersal, this year’s forum under the theme “Growth with Goals” shines the spotlight on Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand. The Association has been a strong advocate on the issue of tourism dispersal to secondary and tertiary destination, as it allows people to see the true authentic beauty of the country and its people and at the same provide an economic boost to local communities who greatly benefit from tourism.” Mrs. Wanapinyosak said, “Engaging with local community is an important part of unique experiences Thailand has to offer visitors. Our marketing direction embraces a new concept “Open to the New Shades of Thailand” where visitors are inspired to discover Thailand and its diversity in a new light. Thai Gastronomy, Art and Craft, Nature and Way of Life are what embody Thainess and the uniqueness of experience that visitors are after.” In advocating sustainable tourism and emerging destinations, PATA is pleased to offer complimentary registration to all interested parties who wish to attend.