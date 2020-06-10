PATA Extends Agent Friendly Virtual Experiences

Launched last month, in conjunction with TravelUni, the success of the PATA UK & Ireland virtual training for travel agents has been fantastic. The first of the online training quizzes took place May 28th and June 4th with some 60 agents involved at each.

Due to the popularity, PATA UK & Ireland has increased the number of virtual quizzes to now include an extra quiz date on June 11th with the potential of more virtual experiences to follow. The quiz timings have also been extended to include an extra half an hour with the new timings of 4pm – 6pm.

Commenting on the virtual training, Sharon Anderson – Trade Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland said: “Keeping Asia-Pacific front of mind with travel agents is priority and the quizzes are a great way for us to continue to engage and inspire them. We are keen to do more in this space as the appetite from suppliers has been so positive. It has also proved extremely popular with travel agents – 20 agents signed up for our first quiz within just half an hour of communicating the event!”

Agents can register here: //zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcOmhqj0qHNIjAr3z_vMhDytkdGQTOmCb