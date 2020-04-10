PATA Launches #stayhometravellater Campaign

PATA UK & Ireland has launched a #stayhometravellater campaign inviting their members and the tourism sector to show their spirit and respond to this solidarity call by sharing their WFH (work from home) photo alongside a photo of their planned destinations.

Here is the Twitter link to the campaign video: https://twitter.com/pacificasiauk/status/1248242623434780674

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/PacificAsiaTravelAssociation/videos/660707061413959/

You will see at the end of all the posts that PATA is asking for travel agents to also comment/share their #stayhometravellater photos – the more the better!

Additional to this, PATA UK & Ireland has also launched a Coronavirus Crisis page with latest statements, members updates, insights and online and virtual training sources, please see the link: https://pata.org.uk/coronavirus/