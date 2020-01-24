News

PATA to engage more with the travel trade in 2020

PATA to engage more with the travel trade in 2020

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the appointment of dePaRture Travel & Lifestyle Marketing (dPR) as its corporate communications and public relations company who will be responsible for the representation of the organisations U.K. and Ireland Chapter. Effective January 2020, this is a historic appointment for dPR as the first PR company to be hired in the chapters 50 year history.

Working to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Pacific Asia region, non-profit travel trade organisation PATA is the one-stop-shop for its 5,000+ members providing sales support, latest news, updates, training and events. The organisation’s community actively connects agents and operators with a wide range of suppliers to boost interest, knowledge and sales to the region.

dPR will work with PATA to increase agent engagement and make agents more aware of PATA as a resource for information, sales support and training. PATA is keen to meet more agents and operators throughout the year at their events such as their flagship B2B trade show PATA Exchange and more experiential and fun networking events such as Taste of PATA and their calendar of PATA Quiz nights. dPR will work with PATA members to share their news and developments with industry too in a bid to raise greater awareness and understanding of the Pacific Asia region on the whole.

 

Chris Crampton, Chairman of the Board, PATA UK & Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to be working with dePaRture Travel & Lifestyle who share our vision and values as an organisation. Our goal is to raise awareness of the services and support we provide and elevate PATA as a trusted voice of authority on all tourism matters in the Pacific Asia region. We are excited by dPR’s creative ideas and look forward to a successful year ahead.

Chris Compton

 

Joanna Cooke, Founder of dPR, added: “We are honoured to be representing PATA UK & Ireland and look forward to working with the board, and its members, to raise awareness of the fantastic work and contributions the organisation makes to the travel and tourism industry. Our team are passionate about the Pacific Asia region, with a background in tourism board, airline, hotel and tour operator sectors, so we’re excited about the range of PR opportunities working with PATA brings.”

.Joanna Cooke

 

dPR’s duty includes implementing a brand new PR strategy to increase awareness of the organisation and its role in the industry, positioning it as the trusted source of information for Pacific Asia region and introducing exciting new activities to further engage the travel trade media. dPR will work closely with the Secretariat, SLC Representation, to support their trade marketing plans & annual calendar of events. The account will be led by Joanna Cooke and managed by Abigail Silver.

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Fly direct to Israel with El AL from the 26th May

Michael FloodJanuary 24, 2020
Read More

CLIA Announces Exclusive Meyer Werft Shipyard Visit for Agent Members

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

ITTN Travel Deals – 23rd January 2020

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Celebrate Dublin Airport’s 80th Birthday With Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Cassidy Travel Seeks Staff for New Travel Shop

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

WestJet Adjusts Flight Schedule Through to 24 June

Neil SteedmanJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Contributes €9.8bn to Irish Economy

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Doolin in ‘Top Ten Most Welcoming Places on Earth’

Michael FloodJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland