PATA to engage more with the travel trade in 2020

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the appointment of dePaRture Travel & Lifestyle Marketing (dPR) as its corporate communications and public relations company who will be responsible for the representation of the organisations U.K. and Ireland Chapter. Effective January 2020, this is a historic appointment for dPR as the first PR company to be hired in the chapters 50 year history.

Working to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Pacific Asia region, non-profit travel trade organisation PATA is the one-stop-shop for its 5,000+ members providing sales support, latest news, updates, training and events. The organisation’s community actively connects agents and operators with a wide range of suppliers to boost interest, knowledge and sales to the region.

dPR will work with PATA to increase agent engagement and make agents more aware of PATA as a resource for information, sales support and training. PATA is keen to meet more agents and operators throughout the year at their events such as their flagship B2B trade show PATA Exchange and more experiential and fun networking events such as Taste of PATA and their calendar of PATA Quiz nights. dPR will work with PATA members to share their news and developments with industry too in a bid to raise greater awareness and understanding of the Pacific Asia region on the whole.

Chris Crampton, Chairman of the Board, PATA UK & Ireland said: “We’re thrilled to be working with dePaRture Travel & Lifestyle who share our vision and values as an organisation. Our goal is to raise awareness of the services and support we provide and elevate PATA as a trusted voice of authority on all tourism matters in the Pacific Asia region. We are excited by dPR’s creative ideas and look forward to a successful year ahead.”

Joanna Cooke, Founder of dPR, added: “We are honoured to be representing PATA UK & Ireland and look forward to working with the board, and its members, to raise awareness of the fantastic work and contributions the organisation makes to the travel and tourism industry. Our team are passionate about the Pacific Asia region, with a background in tourism board, airline, hotel and tour operator sectors, so we’re excited about the range of PR opportunities working with PATA brings.”

dPR’s duty includes implementing a brand new PR strategy to increase awareness of the organisation and its role in the industry, positioning it as the trusted source of information for Pacific Asia region and introducing exciting new activities to further engage the travel trade media. dPR will work closely with the Secretariat, SLC Representation, to support their trade marketing plans & annual calendar of events. The account will be led by Joanna Cooke and managed by Abigail Silver.