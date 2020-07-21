PATA UK & Ireland Adds New Virtual Training Experiences For Agents

More dates and a new format have been added to PATA’s programme of virtual travel agent training after a “hugely positive” response.

The online training sessions, hosted by PATA in conjunction with TravelUni, include a variety of suppliers each session and has seen more than 170 travel agents participate to date.

To meet demand, PATA is now offering an additional 4 training events this summer with the first taking place later this month starting on Thursday 30th July, 16:00-17:00. Full details of all new event dates, times and link to register can be found at: http://pata.org.org.uk/event/pata-virtualevents/.

The new training dates will also see an exciting new format including ‘virtual bingo’, complete with even more prizes up for grabs for participating agents – “As lockdowns are cautiously being lifted, we can hope that the travel and tourism industry’s worst period is over. However, it is still a challenging time and we just wanted to have a little fun with the introduction of virtual bingo and let agents know that all of us in the industry are still behind them,” said Sharon Anderson, Trade Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland.

Anderson added: “The success of virtual training has exceeded our expectations; it’s great to see so many agents joining us online to keep up to date with the region’s developments. Since the first session in May, this is the second time we have extended our virtual offerings taking this year’s total number of events to seven. Agents and exhibiting members alike are all seeing the benefit and we’ll continue to support, educate and entertain them through this challenging time.”

Agents will also be able to join yet another virtual PATA event, as the association take their popular annual ‘Taste of PATA’ event online this year. More details to be announced soon including the events new name – ‘Experience PATA’.