PATA will host virtual training experience for travel agents

PATA UK & Ireland are launching new virtual training experiences for travel agents, starting with their first-ever online quiz nights sponsored by Travel Uni.

A fun and informal format, the new interactive quizzes will consist of forty questions, over eight rounds all themed on the Asia Pacific region including questions from Tourism Australia, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Outrigger Resorts, Tourism Western Australia, South Australia Tourism Commission, Banyan Tree and more! Agents can go head-to-head with their colleagues or team up whilst testing their knowledge. What’s more, there will be some fantastic quiz prizes up for grabs from designer coffee cups and thermal water bottles to bluetooth speakers and chocolate hampers.

Commenting on the new training initiative Ian Dockreay, Committee Member & Training Representative for PATA UK & Ireland said: “Our goal is keeping Asia Pacific front of mind with travel agents by using this enforced period of downtime to engage with and inspire them and these quizzes are a great way for agents to continue learning with our members. It’s just one of many ideas PATA have in the pipeline with the aim of boosting agents knowledge and morale before bookings start to pick up again.”

The first of the online quizzes will take place on: Thursday 28th May and Thursday 4th June both from 4pm – 5:30pm, hosted via Zoom.

Travel agents can register for free for either quiz here https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcOmhqj0qHNIjAr3z_vMhDytkdGQTOmCb or email events@pata.org.uk for further information.