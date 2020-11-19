News

PATA’s Christmas Travel Agent Champions?

PATA’s Christmas Travel Agent Champions?

For the first time ever, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland, in conjunction with TravelUni, is hosting their very own virtual Christmas Gameshow to determine their Travel Agent Champions of 2020! The final event in PATA’s calendar, after twenty successful training events this year, the Gameshow is not to be missed!

The PATA Christmas Gameshow will be split into two exciting, fast-paced zoom events, taking place on the 3rd and 10th of December from 3pm – 4:30pm, all designed to test travel agents’ knowledge of all things Pacific Asia and Christmas. Plus there will of course be fantastic prizes to be won.

Both events will involve five interactive rounds,
with each afternoon offering a DIFFERENT set of suppliers and a NEW series of questions from participating suppliers including; Tourism Australia, Tourism Northern Territory, Tourism Western Australia, Tahiti Tourisme, Hachinohe City, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Thailand and Canopy Marketing:

* Round 1: Suppliers Choice
* Round 2: Guess the Picture
* Round 3: Video Observation
* Round 4: Travel General Knowledge
* Round 5: Christmas Trivia

Competing individually, the top five travel agent ‘champions’ who answer the most questions correctly will be awarded prizes.

To add to the festive fun, there will be a strict Christmas dress code for all participating travel agents, with the ‘Best Festive Agent’ awarded a prize.

Sharon Anderson (Trade & Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland) said: “We are really excited about our first ever Gameshow event, a much bigger, and of course festive, version of the current Virtual Quizzes that we run. We’ve successfully trained over 600 agents this year so we’re excited to find our Champions of 2020. After such a difficult year, we hope to inject a little Christmas cheer, whilst boosting agents’ knowledge and morale before bookings start to pick up again in 2021.”

To register: https://pata.org.uk/event/pata-christmas-gameshow/

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Insight Vacations and Platinum Travel offer new bespoke trip of luxury Ireland

Michael FloodNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Norwegian Initiates Reorganisation Plan: NAI and AAA Seek Protection Under Irish Examinership

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Travel Counsellors UK Annual Conference Goes Virtual Tomorrow

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2020
Read More

Stena Line marks 25 years of Dublin-Holyhead service

Michael FloodNovember 18, 2020
Read More

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2021 names Burren EcoTourism Network

Michael FloodNovember 18, 2020
Read More

Airline Ancillary Revenue Falls to $58.2 billion in 2020, Erasing 5 Years of Annual Gains

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group to introduce new menu with regional twist

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Malta has post COVID plans to work with the trade

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland