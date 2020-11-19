PATA’s Christmas Travel Agent Champions?

For the first time ever, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland, in conjunction with TravelUni, is hosting their very own virtual Christmas Gameshow to determine their Travel Agent Champions of 2020! The final event in PATA’s calendar, after twenty successful training events this year, the Gameshow is not to be missed!

The PATA Christmas Gameshow will be split into two exciting, fast-paced zoom events, taking place on the 3rd and 10th of December from 3pm – 4:30pm, all designed to test travel agents’ knowledge of all things Pacific Asia and Christmas. Plus there will of course be fantastic prizes to be won.

Both events will involve five interactive rounds,

with each afternoon offering a DIFFERENT set of suppliers and a NEW series of questions from participating suppliers including; Tourism Australia, Tourism Northern Territory, Tourism Western Australia, Tahiti Tourisme, Hachinohe City, Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Tourism Thailand and Canopy Marketing:

* Round 1: Suppliers Choice

* Round 2: Guess the Picture

* Round 3: Video Observation

* Round 4: Travel General Knowledge

* Round 5: Christmas Trivia

Competing individually, the top five travel agent ‘champions’ who answer the most questions correctly will be awarded prizes.

To add to the festive fun, there will be a strict Christmas dress code for all participating travel agents, with the ‘Best Festive Agent’ awarded a prize.

Sharon Anderson (Trade & Events Executive for PATA UK & Ireland) said: “We are really excited about our first ever Gameshow event, a much bigger, and of course festive, version of the current Virtual Quizzes that we run. We’ve successfully trained over 600 agents this year so we’re excited to find our Champions of 2020. After such a difficult year, we hope to inject a little Christmas cheer, whilst boosting agents’ knowledge and morale before bookings start to pick up again in 2021.”

To register: https://pata.org.uk/event/pata-christmas-gameshow/