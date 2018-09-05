News

Patricia Wins Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to South Africa

Turkish Airlines and South African Tourism joined forces to celebrate the centenary year of Nelson Mandela’s birth. Willem Geerlings, Acting Ambassador for South Africa to Ireland, joined the guests at the celebration, where Patricia Kenny, Map Travel, won a seven-day fam trip to South Africa.

Patricia Kenny, Map Travel (centre), winner of the fam trip, with Rachel Lewis, South African Tourism, and Sean Alper Kanburoglu, Turkish Airlines

The event took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin, and was well attended.

The evening commenced with a wine and canapes reception and moved on to the main event, the film ‘Long Walk to Freedom’ celebrating Nelson Mandela’s life – a no-holds-barred depiction of a difficult, brave and eventually great life of an inspirational leader respected throughout the world.

Enjoying the event were Kate Siddall, Jay Farrell and Kate Walsh, all Flight Centre, with John Grehan, G Adventures

After the film, Rachel Lewis from South African Tourism gave a presentation of the state of the tourism product that has so much to offer the adventurous tourist. Johannesburg has received huge investment recently and is now one of the ‘must visit’ cities on the South Africa itinerary. Rachel told ITTN that 30,000 Irish people visited South Africa in 2017.

John Galligan, John Galligan Travel; Tom Kiernan, Ask Susan; Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; and (seated) Susan Kiernan, Ask Susan

Hasan Mutlu, General Manager Ireland, Turkish Airlines, reported that Turkish Airlines continues its growth in the Irish market and worldwide and that, with Istanbul’s New Airport coming into operation on 29th October 2018, the future is bright.

Hasan Mutlu, Turkish Airlines; Pat Dawson, ITAA; Onur Gul, Turkish Airlines; and Des Abbott, Des Abbott Travel

A draw took place for a seven-day fam trip to South Africa capturing many of the unique selling points, with highlights such as a Soweto Bike Tour by Lebos Backpackers; a visit to a game lodge; a walking tour of central Cape Town; a cooking workshop and dinner with Abigail Khayelitsha; whale watching, lunch and wine tasting, based on flights by Turkish Airlines from Dublin to Istanbul and on to South Africa. Patricia Kenny, Map Travel, was the lucky and excited winner of the prize draw.

Aide Icardi and Patricia Kenny, Map Travel; Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com; Enda Larkin and Amber Murphy, Sunway

