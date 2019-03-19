News

Paula Cross Wins Trip for Two to Capital Region USA

The Capital Region USA, comprising Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, represents and promotes many of the tourist attractions within the three areas. The region hosted a breakfast briefing session in Dublin’s Ivy Restaurant, where the team was led by Scott Baylo, Executive Director.

Christi Braginto,Virginia Tourism Corporation and Susan Seifried, Visit Annapolis.

The Capital Region has an incredible number of historic monuments and museums – and is also a great destination for beaches, cuisine, shopping, family fun, thrilling attractions, and much more. Whether it be the magic that Washington DC offers, with its vast range of top notch museums and famous historical monuments, or the Old Line State of Maryland home to Chesapeake Bay.

Beth Higham and Scott Balyo from Capital Region USA hosted the trade to breakfast.

Virginia was once home to key American figures such as George Washington  and Thomas Jefferson, and many of the hard battles of the Civil War were fought on Virginia soil. Virginia Beach, where you can live the life, is only a four-hour drive from Washington DC.

Ron Kuhlman,Virginia Beach meets Clare Dunne from The Travel Broker.

One travel agent who really enjoyed her breakfast – of chopped avocado with roast plum tomatoes and poached hen’s eggs on toasted granary with sesame dressing – was Paula Cross from Platinum Travel. Her name was the one drawn to win two tickets with United Airlines to Washington DC, together with accommodation of two nights in each of Annapolis, Arlington, Frederick and Virginia Beach.

Gillian Wilkie and Orla Kelly from Click & Go at The Ivy.

All in all, this region has a wonderful diversity of history, culture and attractions and offers a compendium of all that this great country has to offer as a holiday destination.

Portia Conerly and Cara O’Donnell  from  Stay Arlington with Becky Bickerton from Visit Frederick and Leslie Troy , Maryland Office of Tourism.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

