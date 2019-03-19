Paula Cross Wins Trip for Two to Capital Region USA

The Capital Region USA, comprising Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia, represents and promotes many of the tourist attractions within the three areas. The region hosted a breakfast briefing session in Dublin’s Ivy Restaurant, where the team was led by Scott Baylo, Executive Director.

The Capital Region has an incredible number of historic monuments and museums – and is also a great destination for beaches, cuisine, shopping, family fun, thrilling attractions, and much more. Whether it be the magic that Washington DC offers, with its vast range of top notch museums and famous historical monuments, or the Old Line State of Maryland home to Chesapeake Bay.

Virginia was once home to key American figures such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and many of the hard battles of the Civil War were fought on Virginia soil. Virginia Beach, where you can live the life, is only a four-hour drive from Washington DC.

One travel agent who really enjoyed her breakfast – of chopped avocado with roast plum tomatoes and poached hen’s eggs on toasted granary with sesame dressing – was Paula Cross from Platinum Travel. Her name was the one drawn to win two tickets with United Airlines to Washington DC, together with accommodation of two nights in each of Annapolis, Arlington, Frederick and Virginia Beach.

All in all, this region has a wonderful diversity of history, culture and attractions and offers a compendium of all that this great country has to offer as a holiday destination.