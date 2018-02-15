Philippine Airlines Awarded 4-Star Status by Skytrax

Philippine Airlines has been certified as a ‘4-Star Airline’ by Skytrax, the international air transport-rating organisation. PAL joins 40 other airlines in this category and is the first and only airline in the Philippines to have a 4-star rating.

“This is a big win for the Philippines,” said Dr Lucio Tan, Chairman and Chief Executive. “We are elated by this recognition, which is a victory for the more than 7,000 members of staff of the Philippine Airlines family. Our achievement is the country’s achievement and we share this with all Filipinos around the globe.”

The 4-Star Airline rating is a mark of quality distinction that recognises excellent standards of product and staff service across different assessment categories for the onboard and airport environments.

Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive, Skytrax, said: “This recognises the great improvements that the airline has introduced over the last two years, both in terms of product change and development and enhancement of the front-line staff service. New and retrofitted aircraft have played an important part in the quality improvement process, and this looks set to develop further when Philippine Airlines introduces the A350 into their fleet. We look for consistency of quality in the 4-Star rating, and we look to Philippine Airlines to ensure this is duly delivered to customers.”

The rating upgrade is a key result of a multi-year top-to-bottom end-to-end enhancement of the Philippine flag carrier. “Our Get That Star journey began in 2016 and our efforts over the last two years have borne fruit,” said Jaime Bautista, President and Chief Operating Officer, PAL. “Since 2016, we have embarked on a journey of rolling out in-flight and on-ground innovations, opened new routes, increased connectivity across PAL’s route network, added new aircraft to our fleet and, importantly, invested in the Buong Pusong Alaga (whole-hearted) training of all our cabin crew, ground crew and service providers domestically and internationally in order to enhance the passenger travel experience and earn a higher Skytrax rating.”

Philippine Airlines operates a route network of 44 international destinations. Non-stop flights from London Heathrow Terminal 3 to Manila connect guests to 30 domestic destinations in the Philippines and beyond.