Philippine Airlines to Introduce B777-300ER on London-Manila Route

While Philippine Airlines’ inaugural flight left London Heathrow for Manila on 19th September, the daily flights will be operated by a B777-300ER from Wednesday 6th December, leaving London Heathrow Terminal 3 at 22.20 and arriving in Manila at 19.15. Book before 15th October for return flight deals from £459 including taxes.

As well as providing a premium onboard experience, Philippine Airlines’ extensive network across Asia, Australia and New Zealand offers competitive flight deals from London to the Far East with a lead-in price for a return to Manila booked before 15th October starting at £505 including taxes, while a return to Kuala Lumpur is £459.

Promotional fares for cities in Australia, including Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane start at £672 and for Auckland it’s only £640. Chinese destinations including Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu start at £473 and Hong Kong from £477.

The new aircraft has 42 seats in Business Class and 328 in Economy Class. This compares with 36 seats in Business Class and 218 seats in Economy Class on the A340, which the B777-300ER replaces.

The new B777-300ER Business Class provides 78” pitch seats that adjust into fully-flat beds. All seats feature an 18.4” personal TV screen, a retractable privacy divider, in-seat power supply to charge via mains or USB, and an ottoman that opens to reveal a personal storage area.

Likewise the B777-300ER’s Economy Class is designed with a wider seat pitch of up to 34” and fully adjustable leather headrests, 11” touch-screen personal TVs, and built-in USB ports.

Philippine Airlines has launched an interactive virtual 360 tour of the cabin that can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/777TOUR

Across both cabins passengers can enjoy over 300 hours of international movies, TV shows, and music while staying connected on their devices via myPAL wi-fi. Inflight dining features a mix of Asian, Spanish and American dishes.

PAL aims to be the Philippines’ full-service 5-star airline. The journey towards reaching this goal is the implementation of flagship initiatives such as fleet modernisation. This includes the acquisition of six brand new Airbus A350s for delivery starting mid-2018 and the reconfiguration of eight Airbus A330s to serve destinations including Honolulu, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka.

Jaime Bautista, President and Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines, said: “The launch of the B777-300ER makes Philippine Airlines a strong contender for the flight market from London Heathrow to Asia and Australasia. Our vision is to become a 5-star airline and we are working towards achieving this through an extensive programme of fleet modernisation, route network expansion, service innovations and competitive flight price promotions.

“Earlier this year Skytrax ranked Philippine Airlines sixth among the World’s 10 Most Improved Airlines, while PAL was voted Fourth Best Airline Worldwide for cabin service by readers of SmartTravelAsia.com. Philippine Airlines is acquiring six brand new Airbus A350s for delivery starting mid-2018 and will reconfigure eight Airbus A330s to serve destinations including Honolulu, Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka.”