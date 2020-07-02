Philippines Travel Survey Reveals Post-Covid-19 Travel Attitudes

Introducing the results, that may be echoed in Ireland, of a survey of attitudes to post-Covid-19 travel, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Secretary, Philippines Department of Tourism, urged domestic tourism suppliers to develop multi-channel online distribution channels that included the use of travel agents.

‘The Philippine Travel Survey: A Study on Filipino Travellers’ Sentiments on the New Normal’ was undertaken by the Guide to the Philippines from 18-24 May and had over 12,700 respondents in 81 provinces. Key findings were that 48% expect to travel domestically within six months from lifting of travel restrictions, while only 26% expect to travel internationally within the next six months.

Leisure travel will remain the primary reason for travel, with 53% of respondents citing vacation/leisure, 43% visiting family and friends, 32% business/work, 21% medical/health, and 18% school/education.

Six key conclusions arising from the survey were:

Domestic leisure travel will lead the Philippine Tourism recovery The majority of travellers expect a reduction in income and travel budget Health and safety are the primary concerns of the travellers Travellers prefer reduced-contact activities once leisure travel restrictions are lifted Travellers prefer online and digital channels for convenience and contact-reduction Travellers plan to travel close to home

The top four strategies for suppliers were: