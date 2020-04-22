Philippines Has Four in World’s 20 Most Instagrammed Ecotourism Attractions

With today, Wednesday 22nd April, being Earth Day, SaveonEnergy has announced the top 20 ecotourism attractions in the world that are the most Instagrammed – and the winner by far is Boracay in the Philippines.

Not only that, the Philippines has three other attractions in the list: Siargao Island (4th), Apo Island (11th), and Masungi Georeserve (13th).

Among the findings are: