Philippines Has Four in World’s 20 Most Instagrammed Ecotourism Attractions

With today, Wednesday 22nd April, being Earth Day, SaveonEnergy has announced the top 20 ecotourism attractions in the world that are the most Instagrammed – and the winner by far is Boracay in the Philippines.

Not only that, the Philippines has three other attractions in the list: Siargao Island (4th), Apo Island (11th), and Masungi Georeserve (13th).

Siargao Island, Philippines

Apo Island, Philippines

Masungi Georeserve, Philippines

Among the findings are:

  • Boracay in the Philippines is the most Instagrammed ecotourism attraction in the world with 2.9 million hashtags
  • Wadi Rum in Jordan is the next most popular ecotourism attraction on Instagram with 390,000 hashtags
  • In Europe, Suomenlinna in Finland has 210,000 Instagram hashtags and Piatra Craiului Mountains in Romania has 20,300 Instagram hashtags
  • In Africa, the top attraction is Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda with 30,000 hashtags, followed by Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, South Africa with 20,400
  • In the Americas, and in third place, is Parque Nacional Galapagos in Ecuador, which has 322,000 hashtags
  • In Australasia, the Ningaloo Coast comes ninth with 77,100 hashtags

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

