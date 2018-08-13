News

Phuket is Named Second Best Beach in the World

 Phuket is celebrating its most recent award after being named the ‘Second Best Beach in the World’ by prestigious business publication US News & World Report.

It continues to win accolades from major international media for its white sands, aquamarine waters and limestone cliffs that attract millions of travellers to Thailand every year. This island was hailed as “a little piece of paradise”, according to the magazine.

Phuket also continues to expand its appeal as it shifts upmarket. It has also quickly established itself as one of the superyacht hubs of Southeast Asia, a tropical playground for various groups of quality tourists who enjoy all the finer things in life that the island has to offer.

Along with its tropical appeal, Phuket beckons to travellers wanting to experience its world-famous cuisine. Phuket was listed by UNESCO as a Gastronomic City in 2015 and will be included in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phuket and Phang Nga 2019.

