Phuket, Thailand, is Turkish Airlines 300th Destination

Flying to more countries and also international destinations than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines has begun to operate four weekly flights to Phuket, Thailand, as from 17th July 2017.

The inaugural flight from Istanbul landed at 08.55 in Phuket International Airport (HKT) and was welcomed by the customary water cannon salutes in a formal ceremony.

Bilal Eksi, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, Turkish Airlines, commented at the launch ceremony: “Turkish Airlines is excited to be bringing more value and connectivity to its passengers through its ever expanding network. As an award-winning airline that invites people to explore the beauties of our world, it was a natural choice for us to decide on Phuket as our next destination.”

Direct flights from Istanbul to Phuket will be operated four times per week on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.