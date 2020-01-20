Planet Cruise to Attend Holiday World Show 2020 in Dublin

Having started trading in the Republic of Ireland in October 2018, Planet Cruise marked its debut by taking part in the 2019 Holiday World show in Dublin – and this Friday the team will be back again at Holiday World 2020 to introduce themselves to Irish cruise fans.

Michael Brennan, Senior Commercial Executive, Planet Cruise, said: “We have been in the Irish market for just over a year and the progress we have made has been unbelievable. Every day presents new challenges and opportunities and that makes the job we do incredibly exciting and rewarding. We sell unique handcrafted holidays that cater to any wish the customer has, working with all cruise lines and destinations as a key partner to ensure not only that we have amazing prices but also amazing service, with a dedicated expert team catering to specifically Irish customers. We will be attending our second Holiday World show and look forward to helping over 40,000 potential customers book their dream holiday.”

Planet Cruise Ireland will be at Stand 12 at the Holiday World show in the RDS, Dublin, between 24 and 26 January.