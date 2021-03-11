Platinum Travel to Launch Inspirational Travel Evenings

Luxury Travel Agency Platinum Travel has teamed up with expert partners and specialists to launch a series of Inspirational Travel Evenings. Covering the world of Boutique River Cruising, Luxury Worldwide Touring, Asia Adventure and 5* Ocean liners, guests will be spoiled for choice, with a vast array of inspiring holidays to choose from.

Renowned experts in tailor-made travel to the USA, Platinum Travel will also be showcasing the best of North America with a number of evenings focusing on self-drive holidays and twin-centre holidays.

Running over a two-week period, the Inspirational Travel Evenings will be hosted online, with industry experts joining Platinum Travel for each session. There will be a Q&A with the experts along with exclusive offers and discounts for guests travelling in late 2021/2022.

Ciara Foley, Joint Managing Director, said “We know how tough it has been over the last year for our clients and the bucket list trips are mounting up. It’s time to start planning and exploring the world again. Our team offer personalised service and pay close attention to detail to help clients fulfil their holiday dreams”.

“We work with excellent partners across the world, ensuring our clients have everything they need to make special lasting memories ” said Ciara.

“By booking with Platinum Travel, a licensed and bonded Irish owned Travel Agency, our clients can relax knowing they are in safe hands from start to finish”.

Platinum Travel’s Inspirational Evenings will run between 22nd March – 1st April 2021

22nd March – Asia Adventure

23rd March – Luxury River Cruise

24th March – Luxury Tour & Rail Journeys

25th March – 5* Ocean Cruising

29th March – Mountains & Canyonlands USA

30th March – East Coast USA

31st March – West Coast USA

1st April – Southern USA