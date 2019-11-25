Platinum Travel Wins ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award

Four travel agencies received ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards on Friday night – Platinum Travel (Leinster), Travel Focus (Munster), Fahy Travel (Connacht), and Oasis Travel (Ulster), with Platinum Travel being declared the overall winner of the 2019 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award.

The trophy was presented to the Platinum Travel team of Michael Coffey, Paula Cross, Ciara Foley, and Austin Carroll by Neil Steedman, ITTN’s News, Features & Social Media Editor (second right)

Ciara Foley said: “To say we are bowled over, is putting it really mildly! We had an amazing night and, as you can imagine, we are beyond thrilled with our win. What an honour! It was a really wonderful evening on every level and extremely well organised. Huge congratulations to the ITTN team for organising such a fantastic event.”

Judging Process

ITTN confidentially invited 20 suppliers – five airlines, five tour operators, four cruise companies, three bed banks, and one ferry, car rental and rail company – to nominate one agency in each of the four provinces.

The four agencies that received the highest number of nominations in each province were then asked to enter submissions comprising a brief statement about the agency, including its promotion activities and innovations during 2019, an exterior and interior photo of the agency, and details of its website and social media platforms.

These submissions were then assessed by four judges – John Devereux, winner of the 2018 ITTN Industry Achievement Award; Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Neil Steedman, ITTN.

THE FOUR PROVINCE WINNERS

Leinster

PLATINUM TRAVEL, DUBLIN

Judges comments: “Platinum Travel has uniquely developed three ‘branches’ (garden head office, seafront admin office, castle boardroom) plus five home-based service agents, with innovation extending to partnerships with US States, flydriveusa.ie tours, and niche incoming markets.”

Munster

TRAVEL FOCUS, CORK

Judges comments: “A one-branch agency, Travel Focus differentiates itself with niche long-haul (with particular focus on South Africa), high-end leisure and corporate departments, and has introduced a new quotation system and an impressive new website.”

Connacht

FAHY TRAVEL, GALWAY

Judges comments: “Always a strong contender in Connacht, Fahy Travel significantly increased its marketing activities this year, launched a Weddings at Sea department, and merged Corrib Travel – even their charity events and local sponsorships are impressive.”

Ulster

OASIS TRAVEL, LISBURN

Judges comments: “Six well-designed branches and a strong sales and marketing strategy give Oasis Travel a big presence in Ulster, including its ex-Belfast Celebrity cruise, major investment in virtual reality, innovative customer events, and a strong CSR programme.”