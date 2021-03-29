Platinum Travel’s Inspirational USA Travel Week

Platinum Travel’s series of inspirational travel evenings continues today with a focus on the USA. Over the next four nights, Platinum Travel will showcase some of the amazing destinations the USA has to offer. Experts covering nearly every corner of the USA, will join Platinum Travel to discuss their particular region and all the fabulous places to visit.

Ciara Foley, Joint Managing Director, said: “We had a fantastic turn-out for our first Inspirational Travel Week. Clearly there is a very strong pent-up demand for holidays, and consumers are looking for something very special in 2022.”

“Whether clients are looking for a fly-drive holiday, a twin-centre holiday or an escorted tour, there is something here for them. Perhaps a cruise down the Mississippi or take a rail journey from Colorado to Utah; maybe it is a dream trip with the family to the Deep South, we have got it covered” said Ciara.

Inspirational Travel Evenings will be hosted online, with US Destination experts joining Platinum Travel for each session. There will be a Q&A with the experts along with Platinum Travel following each presentation.

The schedule: