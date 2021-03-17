P&O Cruises’ UK Itineraries Restricted to Vaccinated UK Residents

P&O Cruises’ summer itineraries around the UK will be limited to vaccinated Britons only and will be made up of just sea days. Guests will have to be UK residents and be fully vaccinated – i.e., have gotten both jabs if required – at least seven days before departure. As under-18s are not eligible for the vaccine in the UK, the implication is that the cruises will be adults-only.

“Given recent announcements, we have every hope that our guests will be able to enjoy a holiday this summer. After the stresses and challenges of the past year, everyone certainly deserves a treat and this series of cruises will provide memorable and much-needed UK getaways,” said P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow.

Departing from Southampton from June 27, the cruises will offer guests “the ultimate British break,” with “gourmet dining and poolside bites; cocktails and coffees; shopping, spas, shows and endless sea views.” The actual ship’s course will be decided on a daily basis and be dictated by “where the sun shines brightest.”

The Britannia will offer three- and four-night cruises and one six-night itinerary from June 27, 2021, through to Sept. 19, 2021. Prices start from £449 per person.

The new Iona‘s seven-night itineraries start on August 7, 2021, and run to to Sept. 18, 2021. The seven-night maiden voyage starts from £1,199 per person.

Cruises go on sale Monday, March 22.

All other P&O Cruises holidays currently on sale do not require guests to be vaccinated.