PortAventura World: a Unique Family Holiday Destination

PortAventura World is a unique holiday destination, with three theme parks for the whole family, four 4-star hotels and one 5-star making it the largest family resort on the Mediterranean.

Its themed areas recreate different worlds and offer thrilling rides and spectacular shows for all ages. The newest park, opened last year, is Ferrari Land, dedicated to the prestigious Italian car manufacturer and the world of fast cars.

This year PortAventura World has added a children’s area with five new rides for the little ones.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

