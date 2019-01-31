News

Porto Makes it 29 Locations for Clubs to Hire

Golfers heading to Portugal’s second-largest city, Porto, will no longer have to drag their golf clubs around the airports, now that Dublin-based rental agency Clubs to Hire will serving the location.

It is the company’s 29th outlet since it launched in 2010 and will stock the very latest TaylorMade M6 and Callaway Rogue products. The Clubs to Hire website is already able to take bookings and sets of clubs will be available from 1st March 2019.

The Porto region features some outstanding venues, such as the 5-star Vidago Palace, the links at Estela, and Oporto, Portugal’s oldest golf course. It is growing in popularity as a golf break destination and the opening of Clubs to Hire will make playing in the region a lot easier for golfers.

Co-founder Tony Judge said: “Porto is a wonderful region for many reasons and its golf offering has really been underappreciated. We are delighted to be able to open our 29th outlet in Porto at the start of what we feel will be a very busy year for Clubs to Hire. It certainly won’t be our only new outlet in 2019…”

Clubs to Hire handles more than 300,000 annual visits to its website and more than 80,000 bookings for rental clubs at 29 locations worldwide, including popular golfing regions in the USA, Thailand, Australia, South Africa and five countries across the Mediterranean, offering the latest clubs on the market, from leading brands such as TaylorMade, Callaway and Mizuno – for men and women, left- or right-handed – from €35 per week, a potential saving of up to €193, with none of the hassle.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

