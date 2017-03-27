News

Portugal Shows Growth in Irish Visitor Numbers in January

Portugal Shows Growth in Irish Visitor Numbers in January

Ireland was the third market with the biggest growth to Portugal in January 2017 with an increase in guests of 35.4% and bednights also up 39.1%, after Brazil and the USA.

Ireland was the second market with biggest growth to Porto and Northern Portugal, after Brazil, with an increase of 55.7% in guests and 50.4% in bednights, and third to Lisbon, with +28.4% guests and +26.5% bednights, after Brazil and the USA.

Alentejo, with an increase of 18.9% in Irish guests and Central Portugal, with +335.5% guests and +250.7% bednights, made Ireland the biggest growing market to the region in January 2017.

The UK market was also up with +10.8 % guests and +5.2% bednights to Portugal.

The Algarve recorded impressive growth of 23.2% in guests and 40.8% in bednights, and Madeira was also up with +9.5% guests and +18.7% bednights from Ireland.

Source: INE – Instituto Nacional de Estatisticas

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Lorraine Quinn, Celebrity Cruises, meets Lisa Brennan

Ian Wins Paradores Prize at Irish Travel Industry Trade Show

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2017
Read More
Transavia_2

Transavia new flights from Dublin to Munich

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_1541

Dee Burdock Attends White House Shamrock Presentation

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2017
Read More
sunway_logo_dark_bg Hi-Res

Sunway Has Job Vacancies

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Departing Passengers

Dublin Airport Named One of World’s Best Airports

Michael FloodMarch 27, 2017
Read More
IMG_3531

Shannon Airport Sponsors TIGS at Portmarnock Links

Michael FloodMarch 25, 2017
Read More
IMG_3472

Turkish Airlines to North Cyprus

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Government support needed to navigate challenges facing Irish Travel Trade     Dublin, 22nd March 2017  The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, Ireland’s largest ever travel trade show, took place in RDS Hall 3, Dublin 4, today to a large gathering of travel professionals from across the country. The event was an opportunity for travel professionals to meet and discuss the growing challenges facing the industry. Pictured at the trade show are Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). ***NO FEE*** Photography: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography For further information please contact: Maree Rigney, Limelight Communications, maree.rigney@limelight.ie 01 668 0600 or 086 3587153 Kathryn Byrne, Limelight Communications, kathryn.byrne@limelight.ie  01 668 0600 or 085 233 6033

ITAA President Calls on Minister Ross to Address Bonding and Brexit

Michael FloodMarch 24, 2017
Read More
Trailfinders 1

Trailfinders Ireland’s Award-Winning Ways

Neil SteedmanMarch 24, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland