Portugal Shows Growth in Irish Visitor Numbers in January

Ireland was the third market with the biggest growth to Portugal in January 2017 with an increase in guests of 35.4% and bednights also up 39.1%, after Brazil and the USA.

Ireland was the second market with biggest growth to Porto and Northern Portugal, after Brazil, with an increase of 55.7% in guests and 50.4% in bednights, and third to Lisbon, with +28.4% guests and +26.5% bednights, after Brazil and the USA.

Alentejo, with an increase of 18.9% in Irish guests and Central Portugal, with +335.5% guests and +250.7% bednights, made Ireland the biggest growing market to the region in January 2017.

The UK market was also up with +10.8 % guests and +5.2% bednights to Portugal.

The Algarve recorded impressive growth of 23.2% in guests and 40.8% in bednights, and Madeira was also up with +9.5% guests and +18.7% bednights from Ireland.

Source: INE – Instituto Nacional de Estatisticas