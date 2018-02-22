News

Positive 2018 Continues for Shannon Airport with New Routes to Liverpool and Bristol

A strong start to 2018 is set to get better for Shannon Airport following the announcement of two new routes and an increased frequency on an existing UK service, adding 60,000 extra seats at Shannon this summer.

Ryanair will operate a new three times weekly (Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays) Liverpool service from 19th May 19th and a twice weekly (Mondays and Thursdays) Bristol service from 17th May 2018. The airline has also added Tuesdays and Wednesdays to its Manchester service from Shannon, which will now run six days weekly.

Matthew Thomas, Chief Executive, Shannon Group, said: “We are gearing up very well for 2018. We have already had the announcement of additional transatlantic services this year, and we now have this very positive move by Ryanair for our UK schedule to add to the new Reus-Barcelona service Ryanair is starting in March.

“The UK is our largest market and it is encouraging that despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, we are adding new services into the UK. We look forward to working with Ryanair on these new services and to the region’s support in making them a success.”

Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, added: “Liverpool and Bristol are popular outbound destinations from Shannon but both also have an inbound opportunity for this region. Tourism Ireland’s support for these services is very much in acknowledgement of that and their commitment will lead to additional tourists coming into the region and they must be commended for that.”

