Prague Convention Bureau Invites Corporate Buyers to Fam Trip and Workshop

Prague Convention Bureau, together with partners, is organising a corporate fam trip and workshop that will be held in Prague from 2 – 4 February 2020 and is inviting 50 European buyers to get familiar with the Prague MICE offer and key local suppliers.

Prague, with more than 4,500 events per year, new congress centres opening, and largest congress hotels renovations, is on the rise. The fam trip will be accompanied by a B2B workshop offering pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with key local suppliers. The programme of the event includes site visits to prominent Prague venues and hotels, three different incentive programmes, and networking dinners.

The registration is opened until 31 October for up to 50 European buyers.

The programme of the joint event can be found here.

Official invitation is available for download on this link.

For a sneak-peek of the Prague fam trips, see the video here.

