Preferred Hotels Welcomes New Members

Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand – is delighted to announce new member hotels that joined its global portfolio from September 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021.

Ranging in style and setting from an iconic Cape Cod retreat to an eco-luxe hideaway on the Greek island of Santorini, each of these new member hotels and resorts provides local, personalised, and authentic guest experiences to fuel the growing enthusiasm around planning and booking post-holiday trips this year, including rescheduled family reunions, couples’ escapes, solo retreats, and exotic adventure breaks.

Highlights of the new additions include:

· Chatham Bars Inn (Massachusetts, United States) – Set in New England’s famed Cape Cod along 25 acres of luscious oceanfront grounds, the legendary retreat was originally built in 1914 as a semi-private hunting lodge boasting its own private beach and, today, features 217 airy New England-styled guestrooms and suites – including 12 adults-only spa suites – spread across 30 cottage-style buildings. Guests can relax on a beach cabana, head out on the water during a complimentary harbour tour, and peruse the boutique shops of historic downtown Chatham – all just steps away. Seasonality is top of mind at all four of the hotel’s on-site restaurants, which offer guests fresh, local culinary experiences using ingredients from the property’s eight-acre farm.

· Hotel & Spa Mansion Solis by HOTSSON (Morelia, Mexico) – Located within the UNESCO World Heritage Centre of Morelia, the contemporary all-suite hotel offers 24 spacious and well-appointed guestrooms ideal for both business and leisure travellers. Once the former residence of Michoacán singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís, the storied hotel embodies its musical past with unique architectural design details, such as the guitar-shaped swimming pool and intimate live music performances. After a day exploring local historic sites and attractions, guests can return to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine at the flagship restaurant or sundowner cocktails at the rooftop bar, El Milagrito, which extends panoramic views across the picturesque city.

· Pendry Manhattan West (New York, United States) – The first New York City property from Pendry Hotels & Resorts will debut this summer as part of the eight-acre, six-building Manhattan West development in Hudson Yards. The new hotel’s design blends characteristics and features from both coasts of the United States across 134 guestrooms and 30 suites, and offers creative social spaces including a signature restaurant, lounge and open-air terrace bar, and meeting and events rooms. Situated between Madison Square Garden and the new 7-train station at Hudson Yards, Pendry Manhattan West is ideal for visitors looking for a luxury retreat to return to after a day out exploring the Big Apple.

· Hotel Diplomat (Stockholm, Sweden) – An art nouveau architectural masterpiece overlooking Stockholm harbour, the 130-room city-centre hotel features contemporary interiors with romantic Juliette balconies and scenic views across the water. Home to an extensive art collection that features pieces by renowned Swedish artists, Hotel Diplomat regularly hosts artist exhibitions, including contemporary photographers, and the on-property restaurant and bar offer a variety of gourmet plates, fusing traditional Swedish cuisine with Mediterranean influences. Guests can also relax and unwind in the relaxation area complete with sauna, showers, loungers, fitness centre, and an array of wellness treatments and services.

· Andronis Arcadia (Santorini, Greece) – Located on the fringe of Oia village, known for its cobblestone lanes and enchanting coastal sunsets, the exterior of this stylish retreat keeps with the region’s architecture of whitewashed walls and bamboo roofs, while earthy-luxe interiors bring the outdoors in. An appreciation for the natural surroundings is also reflected across 52 suites, featuring plunge pools with sea views, and at Eden Villa – Oia’s largest villa that is complete with six bedrooms over three floors, its own spa, fitness centre, private chef, and two private pools. Guests can feast at two on-property restaurants, offering taverna-style dishes and ultra-fresh sushi, and enjoy downtime at the spa that extends an infinity pool, outdoor relaxation area, and locally inspired treatments

