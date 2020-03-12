President Trump Introduces 30-Day Travel Ban from Schengen Countries

US President Donald Trump, who has previously repeatedly downplayed the threat of the Covid-19 virus, has now announced the suspension of all travel to the USA for 30 days from “midnight Friday” by foreign nationals who have been in the 26 countries of the Schengen area during the 14 days before their planned arrival in the USA.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, said that guidance on the travel suspension would come within the next two days.

On Wednesday 11 March, according to Johns Hopkins University, there were more than 1,100 confirmed infections in the USA and 32 deaths, while Worldometers is reporting 1,336 cases and 38 deaths. However, numbers are expected to skyrocket in the USA once more testing is done.

The USA’s current rate of cases, at 4.0 per one million population, is already higher than eight of the 26 Schengen countries. The UK and Ireland, which are not included in the travel ban, currently have 6.7 and 8.7 cases per one million population, respectively. President Trump owns golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.