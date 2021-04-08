Princess Cruises Adds Portland to All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Princess Cruises has added the Isle of Portland as a port-of-call to four itineraries for its all-inclusive Summer Seacations.

From July through to September, MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton on scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights. Along with Portland, Regal Princess and Sky Princess will call at Liverpool, Belfast, and Greenock.

Guests on Regal Princess and Sky Princess will be able to enjoy ‘Truly Touchless’ experiences and personalised services through the cruise line’s MedallionClass Experience, which supports new health protocols. Features include touchless embarkation and disembarkation, keyless stateroom entry and the ability to order food, drink and retail items to anywhere on the ship.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, said: “The response from travel agents and consumers for our new Seacations has been fantastic, and in particular for our itineraries with UK ports-of-call. We’re delighted to be able to provide holidaymakers with even more choice with the addition of Portland to our Seacations series.

“Forming the Jurassic Coast’s most southerly point, Portland’s isolated location makes for stunning scenery, and with Chesil Beach and the Fleet lagoon being home to hundreds of species of birds, guests can look forward to some wildlife spotting too.”

Guests will be able to go ashore in Portland on shore excursions that have been researched and organised by Princess Cruises. Shore excursions include:

Drive through the picturesque village of Cerne Abbas before arriving to Athelhampton House, a stunning example of Tudor architecture centred around the Great Hall, built in 1485. Scenic Countryside and Corfe Castle: Travel through the Dorset countryside and admire the rolling green hills dotted with quaint villages before arriving to Corfe Castle, considered one of the most romantic spots in Britain.

Established in 1393 by monks from nearby Benedictine abbey, the Swannery is the only place in the world where you can walk freely through colonies of nesting mute swans. At any time, there may be as many as 1,000 of these graceful birds in the sanctuary. Guests will also visit the Abbotsbury sub-tropical gardens, world-famous for its camellia groves and magnolias. Relics from the Great War: The Bovington Tank Museum: Visit the Bovington Tank Museum, which has a collection of almost 300 vehicles amassed from 26 counties ranging from WW1 era to the present.

Roberts continued: “These enhanced itineraries should help travel agents sell even more UK cruises with Princess. We’re extremely appreciative of the support from our trade partners and we look forward to continuing to work together as we head towards our safe return to service.”

Princess Cruises ‘Summer Seacations’ can be booked through a professional travel agent, by calling 0344 338 8663 or by visiting princess.com. Available to UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated* guests only.