Princess Cruises Announce (ex UK) Short Coastal Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced that they will be launching a series of short UK coastal cruises departing late this summer.

Medallion Class ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer short breaks and week-long holidays sailing from Southampton. The cruises are available to UK guests only and will go on sale later this month.

In order to offer these new cruises, unfortunately they have had to cancel their current ex-UK programme through September 25, 2021.

Tony Roberts, Vice President, UK and Europe, Princess Cruises commented ‘We understand the disappointment over these cancelled cruises and we appreciate the continued patience from our loyal guests and travel agents. More details of dates, itineraries and prices for the new UK cruises will be announced later this month. We look forward to welcoming our guests back onboard to create summertime memories in a safe and relaxed environment”

