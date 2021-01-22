Princess Cruises Announces Pacific Princess to Leave the Fleet

Princess Cruises has announced the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer. The sale of the cruise ship is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.

Pacific Princess first joined the cruise line’s fleet in 2002, and originally entered service in 1999 as R3 for Renaissance Cruises. The boutique-style ship offered an intimate cruising environment, with a total of just 670 passengers, but incorporated many of the dining and entertainment options available on the cruise line’s larger vessels.

Beloved by many loyal Princess guests, Pacific Princess sailed more than 1.6 million nautical miles, 11 world cruises and offered distinctive itineraries to sought-after destinations all over the world.

“Pacific Princess holds so many memories and cherished experiences to all who sailed upon her,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Pacific Princess offered a traditional style of cruising to unique destinations. While it’s difficult to say goodbye to our ‘Love Boat,’ our world cruise and exotic itineraries continue onboard our Medallion Class-enabled Island Princess and Coral Princess, featuring the best Wi-Fi at sea, allowing guests to keep in touch with loved ones and share memories along the way.”

