Princess Cruises Cancels Cruises From Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale and Rome Through End of June

While Princess Cruises continues to work with government and port authorities to finalise its plans for return to cruising, the company is extending its pause of cruise holidays sailing the Caribbean, California Coast, Mexico and Mediterranean through June 30, 2021.

The pause in operation affects the following voyages:

· Caribbean Princess: seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises

· Enchanted Princess: seven-night Mediterranean & Adriatic, seven-night Western Mediterranean, and 14-night Western Mediterranean & Adriatic Medley

· Ruby Princess: seven-night Classic California Coast, seven-night Mexican Riviera, and five-night Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailings

For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum £25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

For guests currently booked on a cancelled voyage where there is no matched cruise available in 2022, guests will automatically receive a refundable future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum £25). Alternatively, guests can request a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel agents from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 for bookings that were paid in full. This convenience is in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.