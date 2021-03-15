Princess Cruises Discounts Princess Plus All-Inclusive Package

Princess Cruises has announced that its ‘Princess Plus‘ all-inclusive package will be available as an add-on for €35 per day from tomorrow, March 16.

Princess Plus is a simplified onboard savings package which includes premium drinks, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and onboard gratuities – equating to over €75 in value per day. The premium drinks package includes cocktails, wine, beer, spirits, coffee and tea. Guests who prefer soft drinks or are under the drinking age can take advantage of the likes of fruit juices, mocktails and smoothies.

In addition, with unlimited MedallionNet™ Wi-Fi guests can enjoy unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, reliable, and affordable with a wireless access point in every stateroom. Through the MedallionNet, guests can stream movies, shows, games and music; easily connect to social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Adding on Princess Plus is commissionable for travel agents and can be added to both retail and net fares. Agents can also add the package to customers’ existing bookings.

Example fares with Princess Plus

€510pp for a four-night Netherlands Sampler cruise on Regal Princess. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Rotterdam. Departs Oct 30, 2021.

€882pp for a seven-night autumn half term cruise to Spain & France on Regal Princess. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at La Rochelle, Bilbao, and La Coruna. Departs Oct 23, 2021. A family of four can sail all-inclusive from €2,832.

€1,044pp for a seven-night Mediterranean & Adriatic cruise on Regal Princess. Sailing from Athens to Barcelona, calling at Santorini, Kotor, Sicily, Naples. Departs June 4, 2022.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK & Europe, said: “At just €35 per person per day for premium drinks, the best Wi-Fi at sea and gratuities – equating to over €75 in value – our Princess Plus package is an offer that’s too good to miss.

“What’s more, for families eager to get away over autumn half-term, a family of four can take an all-inclusive week long cruise to the sunny coasts of Spain & France for just €708pp per person.”

Roberts continued: “We’re confident that Princess Plus will be now be even more appealing to guests, as there’s little difference between the standard cruise fare and the Princess Plus price. We’re excited that agents will be able to provide their customers with even better value for an all-inclusive cruise with Princess, which in turn will help to earn extra commission on bookings.”