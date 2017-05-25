Princess Cruises Launches Euro Pricing for Irish Agents

Princess Cruises, a global cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, has now launched euro pricing for travel agents in the Republic of Ireland. The new approach mirrors the line’s effort to expand its presence in the country.

As well as the new euro pricing, agents can also benefit from:

· Support from the Princess Cruises sales team for questions or guidance

· The opportunity to experience the product through one day ship visits on Caribbean Princess in Dublin. The first ship visit will take place in June with more dates to be confirmed

· Access to online tools and training modules through onesourcecruises.com, helping agents sell Princess to their clients

· Receiving information through the agent communication programme, which includes weekly updates about news, competitions and promotions

· Taking advantage of Princess campaigns when selling to clients

Rachel Poultney, Director of Sales, will become Director of Sales for UK and Ireland, reflecting the line’s commitment to develop and build relationships with the Irish travel trade. Rachel said: “From today we will be focussing on building relationships and supporting our partners in Ireland. We will soon be releasing details of our Ireland store visit programme and are looking forward to supporting the trade in any way we can.”

Tony Roberts, Vice President, Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “The introduction of the new euro pricing is the first step towards Princess’s concerted effort to expand within the Irish market. We believe that there is a demand for Princess across the country and by making it easier for agents to sell our cruises we are certain that we can help agents grow their business.”

As one the world’s largest international premium cruise brand, Princess carries two million guests each year. The cruise line will have its biggest ever ex-Southampton programme next year, with the Regal Princess launching in November, and the Royal Princess, Caribbean Princess and Island Princess between January and May 2018. The cruise line also recently appointed John Docherty as Business Manager for Ireland.