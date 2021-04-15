Princess Cruises Reveals Celebrity Guests for Summer Seacations

Princess Cruises has revealed its list of celebrity speakers for its all-inclusive Summer Seacations around the UK. Tessa Sanderson, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace are some of the star names that will join the cruises that will sail around the UK between July and September.

From July through to September, MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will sail roundtrip from Southampton on scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Celebrity Guest Line-Up

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards – former British Olympic ski jumper; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 14 August.

– former British Olympic ski jumper; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 14 August. Tessa Sanderson – Gold-medal winning Olympic javelin thrower and heptathlete; four-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 28 August.

– Gold-medal winning Olympic javelin thrower and heptathlete; four-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 28 August. Shaun Wallace – barrister best known as one of the ‘chasers’ on the ITV show, The Chase; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 31 July.

– barrister best known as one of the ‘chasers’ on the ITV show, The Chase; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 31 July. Rob Rinder – criminal barrister and judge on ‘Judge Rinder’; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 7 August.

– criminal barrister and judge on ‘Judge Rinder’; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 7 August. Valerie Singleton – Blue Peter presenter from 1962-72; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 21 August.

– Blue Peter presenter from 1962-72; three-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 21 August. Simon Weston – Falklands veteran who overcame his severe burn injuries to be known for his extensive charity work; four-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 5 September.

– Falklands veteran who overcame his severe burn injuries to be known for his extensive charity work; four-night cruise on Regal Princess, departing 5 September. Sally Gunnell – Gold-medal Olympic 400m hurdler; three-night cruise on Sky Princess, departing 3 September.

– Gold-medal Olympic 400m hurdler; three-night cruise on Sky Princess, departing 3 September. Rustie Lee – TV personality and star of Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Coach Trip’; three-night cruise on Sky Princess, departing 10 September.

Also lined up are singers Gareth Gates and Andy Abraham from X Factor.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice president, said: “We are excited to announce the return of our popular UK-based speaker programme for our Summer Seacations. We are looking forward to welcoming several household names to Regal Princess and Sky Princess, providing guests with unique and immersive experiences.”

Princess Cruises ‘Summer Seacations’ can be booked through a professional travel agent, by calling 0344 338 8663 or by visiting princess.com. Available to UK resident COVID-19 vaccinated* guests only.