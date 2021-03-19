Princess Cruises Reveals Details of All-Inclusive UK ‘Summer Seacations’

Princess Cruises has announced that it will deploy two MedallionClass ships – Regal Princess and Sky Princess – on short break and week-long cruises around the UK this summer, but the all-inclusive ‘Summer Seacations’ will be for full vaccinated UK residents only, including Northern Ireland.

Regal Princess will offer 14 UK voyages running from July 31 through to September 23, 2021. Sky Princess will offer eight UK cruises, running from August 30 through to September 28, 2021. The cruises will go on sale from Wednesday, March 24 at 8am.

They will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Guests will be able to enjoy ‘Truly Touchless’ experiences and personalised services through the cruise line’s MedallionClass Experience that supports new health protocols.

This includes the OceanMedallion wearable device that expands touch-free options such as both embarkation and disembarkation; keyless stateroom entry; entertainment; and on-demand food and beverages delivered anywhere on board.

Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises vice president UK and Europe, said, “We share in our guests’ excitement today as we unveil the details for our new Summer Seacations. With Princess Cruises, the ship is also the destination. Guests can make the most of our multiple dining options, order food and drink poolside, using the MedallionClass app, that can be delivered to you, and enjoy fantastic entertainment both day and night.

“These resort-style seacations offer the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy some time off. We believe that these cruises will appeal to both our loyal guests who are eager to get back onboard our beautiful MedallionClass ships and holidaymakers looking to experience Princess for the first time.

“While international travel remains uncertain, these new cruises mean that UK residents can take a well-deserved holiday around the UK. We are also delighted that our new cruises will offer the choice between scenic voyages and port-of-call itineraries where guests can visit the historic UK cities of Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.”

All guests will have the opportunity to make their cruise all-inclusive by selecting the Princess Plus fare, which includes the line’s premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and gratuities for £30 per person per day.