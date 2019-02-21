Princess Cruises Unveils New Maiden Ports for 2019

Princess Cruises has announced 12 maiden ports of call for this year, complementing the 380 destinations the line currently sails to across all seven continents.

There is the opportunity to make an inaugural visit to Rockland, Maine, via a 24-night Canada & New England voyage sailing roundtrip from Southampton. The cruise departs in September on the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess as part of the ship’s full Southampton season from April to October.

Two UK destinations will feature for the first time. The 3,080-guest Crown Princess will make the opening visit to Portland in Dorset in April as part of a western Europe Passage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Southampton. The ship will then start a five-month season of round Britain sailings before heading back to Fort Lauderdale in September via Portland once again. Two further Portland visits will take place during the year with the first by the 2,000-guest Sea Princess in July during a world cruise.

The 670-guest Pacific Princess will then visit in September for a British Isles sailing. As part of this sailing Pacific Princess will drop anchor at Portree, on the Isle of Skye, the second UK maiden destination. Pacific Princess will also make inaugural stops to Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe, in April and December. The December visit forms part of a 14-day Caribbean Connoisseur cruise, which will also see the ship make a maiden visit to Mayreau, the smallest inhabited island of the Grenadines, on New Year’s Eve.

Pacific Princess will make one further new stop at Jamestown, on the island of St Helena, in the south Atlantic. The April visit is part of a 111-day world cruise that sails from Los Angeles and takes in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa and Mauritius.

Finally, Japan features a total of six new ports, all on the 2,670-guest Diamond Princess. They comprise the locations of Gamagori, Himeji, Miyako, Niigata, Wakayama and Takamatsu.