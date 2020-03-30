All public Passport Offices are now closed and people should apply online for renewals and new passports. The normal turnaround times will not apply.
Public Passport Offices are Now Closed
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
