News

Pursuit Launches FlyOver Iceland Attraction in Reykjavik

Pursuit Launches FlyOver Iceland Attraction in Reykjavik

FlyOver Iceland, a flight ride experience by Pursuit, has opened in Reykjavík, providing visitors with a flight simulation over some of the country’s most iconic natural wonders, hard to reach locations and picturesque scenery. The attraction is situated in the Grandi Harbour District, just minutes from downtown.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to FlyOver Iceland as we unveil a brand new iconic Icelandic experience,” said Agnes Gunnarsdóttir, General Manager, FlyOver Iceland. “From the pre-ride experiences highlighting Icelandic culture, history and folklore to the visually stunning flight ride to far reaching landscapes, we are excited to share this immersive story with locals and visitors alike.”

The attraction includes a two-part pre-ride experience that explores the roles of nature, time and humankind on the island while featuring volcanoes, glaciers, trolls and more. The flight ride uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion, multi-sensory special effects and a 20-metre spherical screen, along with special effects including wind, mist and scents.

FlyOver Iceland is the first FlyOver attraction outside of North America for the adventure travel brand. Pursuit recently announced plans to develop FlyOver attractions in Las Vegas and Toronto.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Orlando Theme Parks Resume Normal Operations

Michael FloodSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th September 2019

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

European Commission Extends Deadline for UK-EU Flight Operations

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

September Getaways to France with Up to 40% Off with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

VisitScotland Launches Brexit Advice Video for European Visitors

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines-Sponsored Cricket Ireland Gets Group Stage Draw

Michael FloodSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

Viking Sun Attempts New Record RTW Continuous Sailing

Michael FloodSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

St Patrick’s Festival and IHF Dublin Branch Announce Partnership

Neil SteedmanSeptember 5, 2019
Read More

Five New Routes Available from Cork Airport this Winter

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland