Pursuit Launches FlyOver Iceland Attraction in Reykjavik

FlyOver Iceland, a flight ride experience by Pursuit, has opened in Reykjavík, providing visitors with a flight simulation over some of the country’s most iconic natural wonders, hard to reach locations and picturesque scenery. The attraction is situated in the Grandi Harbour District, just minutes from downtown.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to FlyOver Iceland as we unveil a brand new iconic Icelandic experience,” said Agnes Gunnarsdóttir, General Manager, FlyOver Iceland. “From the pre-ride experiences highlighting Icelandic culture, history and folklore to the visually stunning flight ride to far reaching landscapes, we are excited to share this immersive story with locals and visitors alike.”

The attraction includes a two-part pre-ride experience that explores the roles of nature, time and humankind on the island while featuring volcanoes, glaciers, trolls and more. The flight ride uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion, multi-sensory special effects and a 20-metre spherical screen, along with special effects including wind, mist and scents.

FlyOver Iceland is the first FlyOver attraction outside of North America for the adventure travel brand. Pursuit recently announced plans to develop FlyOver attractions in Las Vegas and Toronto.