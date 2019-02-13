Qantas Appoints New Regional General Manager, Issues New Premier Titanium Mastercard

Qantas has appointed Anna Pritchard as the airline’s new regional general manager for the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. She succeeds Markus Svensson, who has returned to Australia to take up a new role as Executive Manager Partnerships and International Strategy. Qantas has also released an ultra-premium credit card that offers Qantas First Class Lounge access, Status Credits, flight discounts and enough Qantas Points for a business class flight from Sydney to London for frequent flyers.

Anna has been with Qantas for over eight years, having previously been regulatory head of legal and assistant company secretary with extensive experience in managing the airline’s alliances and commercial partnerships. She said: “Over the past 18 months, we have opened a new lounge at London Heathrow and made history flying non-stop between the UK and Australia with our new daily London-Perth flights. We also continue to expand our reach with our airline partners, providing customers more choice across the region than ever before. We have launched new codeshare agreements with KLM and Air France, adding to our extensive codeshare network across Europe and the Middle East with Emirates.”

Qantas Premier Titanium Mastercard

The airline’s new ultra-premium credit card offers Qantas First Class Lounge access, Status Credits, flight discounts and enough Qantas Points for a business class flight from Sydney to London for frequent flyers.

The Qantas Premier Titanium Mastercard also offers the highest Qantas Points earn rate and the highest number of sign-up bonus Qantas Points of any Mastercard or Visa credit card currently in market.

For more information visit qantasmoney.com/credit-cards/premier-titanium (opens in new window).